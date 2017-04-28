Solar eclipse stamp changes when you ...

Solar eclipse stamp changes when you touch it

As if America's first total solar eclipse in decades wasn't cool enough, the U.S. Postal Service is making the North America blackout an event to celebrate forever with a new thermochromic stamp. That's a stamp that changes when you touch it, and we're so into it.

