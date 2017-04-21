Slater retires from KFD after 22 years

After working 43 of the last 44 Keizer Fire District breakfasts, Dale Slater won't be there on Mother's Day this year, greeting guests at the door. Slater, a volunteer at KFD since December of 1994, retired last month to spend time with his new grandchild, born March 30 in New York.

