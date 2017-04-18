School Briefs: Apply to Girls State, ...

School Briefs: Apply to Girls State, Boys State

Estacada American Legion Carl Douglas Post will sponsor students interested in attending Law Enforcement Career Camp. The camp, a collaboration between the American Legion, Department of Oregon and the Oregon State Police, shows students ages 15-17 the various aspects of law enforcement.

