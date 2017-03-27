Robert P. Keehn, Salem, OR
Robert P. Keehn, 92, passed away February 3, 2017, under the care of hospice, at Prestige Southern Hills Senior Living in Salem, Oregon. Bob was born May 23, 1924 in Footville, WI to Helen Keehn and Elmer Keehn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
