Portland Metro Tuesday Traffic: Oregon 99W closed 5 miles north of Rickreall

Tuesday Apr 11

The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed Oregon 99W at milepost 52.8 for emergency repairs to a failed culvert. The road will be closed through April 16th.

