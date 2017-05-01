Oregon lawmakers push colleges to res...

Oregon lawmakers push colleges to respect diverse community

Wednesday Apr 26

Lawmakers in Oregon's House of Representatives sit in session in Salem, Ore., Wednesday, April 26, 2017, after passing a bill that would require public universities and community colleges to respect people from all cultures, races and sexual orientations. Rep. Janelle Bynum, the only African-American in the House, referred to Oregon's original Constitution that prohibited black people from residing in the territory and said she was reminded of that by the huge mural of white settlers on the wall.

