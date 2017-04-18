new 'Full Measure': Pulse - Salem, Oregon

Salem, Oregon may be the legislative pulse of the state, but at McMenamin's Pub, where homemade beer has been served from these taps for 27 years, bartender Betl Granados says there's an unspoken rule. Granados: "We try not to get into outer space - you start dealing with quantum physics or getting very deep into black holes and things that we feel we aren't talking clearly and it's mostly opinion at that point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVBC-TV Las Vegas.