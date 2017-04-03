CORRECTS DATE TO APRIL 1 - In this Saturday, April 1, 2017 photo provided by the Oregon State Police, a family of ducklings swims to safety after two of the babies were rescued from a storm drain in Salem, Ore. by Oregon S... An Oregon State Police trooper got some attention Monday after he helped pluck two ducklings from a storm drain where they were stranded over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.