Man sentenced for hiding father's body in freezer
Man sentenced for hiding father's body in freezer Man admits he stuffed his father's corpse in a vacuum-sealed bag and put it in the freezer. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oAriBA Edward Fitchett was arrested for 13 counts of first-degree theft and abuse of a corpse after police found his father's body stored in a freezer on his property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry James Smith
|Mar 25
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|110
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb '17
|Aires
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|karma
|31
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC