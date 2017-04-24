Legislative update: Sen. Kruse discus...

Legislative update: Sen. Kruse discusses how he'd balance budget

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: The News-Review

With the deadline passed for bills to receive committee approval or die, a list of the Republican bills that wound up on the cutting room floor filled 12 pages, according to Sen. Jeff Kruse, R-Roseburg. Now, Senate committees begin the work of considering bills passed by the House, while House committees begin considering bills that met Senate approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Larry James Smith Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 110
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb '17 Aires 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb '17 karma 31
Is Jack Black in town ? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,814 • Total comments across all topics: 280,694,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC