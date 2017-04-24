Fearing a worker shortage, farmers pu...

Fearing a worker shortage, farmers push back on immigration

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Connecticut Post

The head of Bethel Heights Vineyard looked out over the 100 acres of vines her crew of 20 Mexicans had just finished pruning, worried about what will happen if the Trump administration presses ahead with its crackdown on immigrants. From tending the plants to harvesting the grapes, it takes skill and a strong work ethic to produce the winery's pinot noir and chardonnay, and native-born Americans just aren't willing to work that hard, Patricia Dudley said as a cold rain drenched the vineyard in the hills of Oregon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Larry James Smith Mar 25 We hate coos bay ... 1
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 110
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb '17 Aires 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb '17 karma 31
Is Jack Black in town ? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,039 • Total comments across all topics: 280,542,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC