Fearing a worker shortage, farmers push back on immigration
Farmers around the U.S. are worried that the Trump administration crackdown on immigrants will deprive them of the workers they need. American agriculture depends heavily on illegal labor to plant, raise and pick crops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry James Smith
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|110
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb '17
|Aires
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|karma
|31
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC