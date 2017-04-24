Farmers fear deportation of workers could hurt livelihood

Moses Maldonado poses for a photo March 30 in front of a statue depicting pioneers in front of the Oregon Capitol in Salem. Maldonado, who attended a rally honoring farmworker organizer Cesar Chavez at the Oregon statehouse, is a 50-year-old undocumented farmworker who says he is afraid he will be picked up by federal immigration authorities when he leaves his house to go to the fields.

