Exploring Oregon's Heritage: Asian and Pacific Islander Day at the Capitol
To honor the rich diversity and contributions made, the Oregon State Capitol will be hosting Exploring Oregon's Heritage: Asian and Pacific Islander Day at the Capitol on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event celebrates the culture, traditions, heritage and history of Asian Pacific Americans. The program includes performances from local cultural organizations, dance troupes and musical groups.
