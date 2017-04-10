Driver arrested after returning to scene of hit-and-run crash, police say
A driver was arrested late Saturday after he struck a pedestrian in Salem, drove away and then returned to the scene of the crash, police say. Jeremy D. Inman, 32, of Salem is accused of failure to perform the duties of a driver after Salem police say he hit 36-year-old Michael E. Spane of Salem about 8:50 p.m. near Kuebler Boulevard and Commercial Street Southeast and left.
