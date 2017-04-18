a oeMillennials Relief Acta moves forward in Oregon legislature
Salem, Ore- A bipartisan bill to rewrite Oregon's tax code to provide student debt relief is moving forward in the Oregon legislature. It passed unanimously in the Senate Education Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry James Smith
|Mar 25
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|110
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb '17
|Aires
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|karma
|31
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC