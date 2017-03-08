Yoncalla School District Board of Directors looks at future of high school facilities
The Yoncalla School District's Board of Directors held a work session Monday to hear feedback from professionals about facilities at Yoncalla High School. Since school district voters failed to approve an $8 million bond measure in May of 2016 for the high school renovation, the board came together to discuss options for the deteriorating building.
