Truck rams into Salem-area store, dri...

Truck rams into Salem-area store, driver steals ATM, deputies say

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: OregonLive.com

The Marion County Sheriff's Office has asked the public's help in finding a pickup truck and driver involved in a smash-and-grab theft north of Salem. Deputies believe a black Ford F150 twice rammed into the side of the Star Market at 9005 River Road Northeast around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Larry James Smith Mar 25 We hate coos bay ... 1
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 110
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb '17 Aires 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb '17 karma 31
Is Jack Black in town ? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Marion County was issued at March 28 at 7:00PM PDT

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,908,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC