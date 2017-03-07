Traffic stop leads to 3 drug arrests

Traffic stop leads to 3 drug arrests

Keizer police arrested three individuals on drug-related charges after pulling over a driver spotted using his mobile phone Monday, Feb. 20. About 11:45 p.m., a Keizer officer pulled over a 1998 Buick Century with five occupants on Chemawa Road Northeast south of McLeod Lane Northeast. Thomas Joseph Mendoza, 33, of Keizer, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended, driving uninsured and unlawful use of a telecommunications device.

