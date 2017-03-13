Teen rescued after 80-foot plunge on Abiqua Falls trail
A 16-year-old was rescued Saturday after falling nearly 80 feet on a hike to Abiqua Falls, east of Salem. A 16-year-old girl was rescued Saturday afternoon after falling almost 80 feet while hiking to Abiqua Falls, east of Salem, with her family.
