Salem pastor sentenced to 37 years for sexually abusing girl

Wednesday Mar 1

A Salem pastor has been sentenced to more than 37 years in prison for sexually abusing a girl under 14 years old. Mauricio Aguilera-Garcia, 56, was arrested in July after a weeklong investigation, a Marion County Sheriff's Office spokesman said at the time .

