Salem man arrested in suspected hate ...

Salem man arrested in suspected hate crime attack on Middle Eastern restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: OregonLive.com

A Salem man is charged with assault and intimidation after he allegedly attacked an employee at a Middle Eastern restaurant with a pipe Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police are investigating the attack as a hate crime, Salem police spokesman Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Feb 18 Steven M Robinson 110
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb 11 Aires 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb '17 karma 31
Is Jack Black in town ? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marion County was issued at March 13 at 4:02PM PDT

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,815 • Total comments across all topics: 279,526,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC