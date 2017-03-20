Portland Metro Thursday Traffic: West Burnside remains closed for major landslide
The Portland Bureau of Transportation expects West Burnside to remain closed all day Thursday as crews work to clear the landslide and assess the threat for more slides in the area. West Burnside is closed between Northwest Skyline Boulevard and Southwest Barnes Road, near the Mount Calvary Cemetery.
