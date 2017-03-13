Poll reveals Oregonians priorities fo...

Poll reveals Oregonians priorities for budget

Salem, Ore.- A poll conducted on behalf of the Oregon School Boards Association shows Oregonians support K-12 public education as the state's top funding priority. The poll was conducted in February and surveyed 600 registered Oregon voters.

