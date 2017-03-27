Oregon lawmakers consider banning liv...

Oregon lawmakers consider banning livestock discrimination

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Portland Tribune

An incident of prejudice against pigs near the state capital has Oregon lawmakers contemplating a broader prohibition against livestock discrimination. A landowner in West Salem is facing a prohibition against raising pigs on properties smaller than 10 acres due to a species-specific regulation by Polk County's government.

