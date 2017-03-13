Oregon 'gringo' lives American dream ...

Oregon 'gringo' lives American dream on border

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Silver City Sun-News

Oregon 'gringo' lives American dream on border Lincoln Smith has been living the American dream on the U.S.-Mexico border. Check out this story on scsun-news.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/03/13/oregon-gringo-lives-american-dream-border/98977336/ Smith, 37, moved from his hometown of Salem, Oregon, to El Paso more than a decade ago to work in JuA rez, where he also lived for one year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Feb 18 Steven M Robinson 110
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb 11 Aires 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb '17 karma 31
Is Jack Black in town ? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marion County was issued at March 13 at 4:02PM PDT

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Egypt
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,148 • Total comments across all topics: 279,534,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC