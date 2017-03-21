Man gets 16 years for rape, 4 decades after wife-rape case
In this March 16, 2017, photo, John Rideout testifies at the Marion County Courthouse in Salem, Ore. Rideout, who was arrested in July of 2016 on two counts of first-degree rape, was found guilty Thursday of rape and sodomy, the Statesman Journal reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Feb 18
|Steven M Robinson
|110
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb '17
|Aires
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|karma
|31
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC