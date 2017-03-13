Man arrested after attack at Middle E...

Man arrested after attack at Middle Eastern restaurant

20 hrs ago

This photo taken Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Salem, Ore., and provided by the Marion County Sheriff's office shows Jason Kendall. Police arrested Kendall, who is accused of attacking a restaurant employee with a pipe while calling the worker a terrorist and telling him to go back to his country.

