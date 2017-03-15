From Slacktivism to Activism

From Slacktivism to Activism

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: The Pordland Mercury

Statewide Ethnic Studies Hearing HB 2845 A Roosevelt High School senior and Momentum Alliance activist named Alexis Cannard will testify in support of a new bill calling on the Department of Education to implement ethnic studies as an added component to the social studies standards in Oregon public schools. Endorsed by nearly 50 organizations, HB 2845 was conceived by the newly-formed Ethnic Studies Coalition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Feb 18 Steven M Robinson 110
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb '17 Aires 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb '17 karma 31
Is Jack Black in town ? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Marion County was issued at March 14 at 3:04PM PDT

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,759 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC