From Slacktivism to Activism
Statewide Ethnic Studies Hearing HB 2845 A Roosevelt High School senior and Momentum Alliance activist named Alexis Cannard will testify in support of a new bill calling on the Department of Education to implement ethnic studies as an added component to the social studies standards in Oregon public schools. Endorsed by nearly 50 organizations, HB 2845 was conceived by the newly-formed Ethnic Studies Coalition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Feb 18
|Steven M Robinson
|110
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb '17
|Aires
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|karma
|31
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC