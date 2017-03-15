From Slacktivism to Activism

Statewide Ethnic Studies Hearing HB 2845 A Roosevelt High School senior and Momentum Alliance activist named Alexis Cannard will testify in support of a new bill calling on the Department of Education to implement ethnic studies as an added component to the social studies standards in Oregon public schools. Endorsed by nearly 50 organizations, HB 2845 was conceived by the newly-formed Ethnic Studies Coalition.

