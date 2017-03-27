FBI seeks help in identifying, finding 'Bandaged Bandit'
The FBI and Oregon law enforcement agencies are asking for help identifying and finding a man dubbed the "Bandaged Bandit." The man is suspected in at least three Oregon bank robberies in just over two weeks, the FBI said in a news release.
