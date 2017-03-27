DIY theme park the Enchanted Forest in Salem Oregon

Boy, 15, who pleaded guilty to shooting dead his sister, 12, and planning to set fire to his family's Missouri home is sentenced to 25 years in prison Pitch Perfect fans claim Rebel Wilson is being body-shamed in third movie after behind-the-scene image showed her wearing a short-sleeve tee while co-stars posed in skin-baring halters 'Actresses simply don't eat': Emma Thompson blasts Hollywood's 'terrible' anorexia problem From 'Idiot Hill' to Enchanted Forest: How one man spent the last 45 years building a fairy tale theme park after his kids got bored during a road trip in the 1960s When Roger Tofte bought 20 acres of Oregon hillside in 1964, it was dubbed 'Idiot Hill' by some who were less than enthusiastic about his vision for a fairy tale themed theme park - now it attracts 200,000 visitors a year But 45 years later, it's still going strong and is run by Mr Tofte's two daughters Sue ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.