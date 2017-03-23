Distinguished best friends react to pageant wins
Mikenna Fusco, left, and Sarah Blum take center stage after being named Distinguished Young Woman Umpqua Valley and Distinguished Woman Douglas County respectively at Umpqua Community College Saturday night. Mikenna Fusco is named Distinguished Young Woman Umpqua Valley at the conclusion of the Distinguished Young Women of Greater Douglas County program at Umpqua Community College Saturday night.
