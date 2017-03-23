Distinguished best friends react to p...

Distinguished best friends react to pageant wins

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: The News-Review

Mikenna Fusco, left, and Sarah Blum take center stage after being named Distinguished Young Woman Umpqua Valley and Distinguished Woman Douglas County respectively at Umpqua Community College Saturday night. Mikenna Fusco is named Distinguished Young Woman Umpqua Valley at the conclusion of the Distinguished Young Women of Greater Douglas County program at Umpqua Community College Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 110
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb '17 Aires 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb '17 karma 31
Is Jack Black in town ? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,771,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC