Barrington Stage adds to season

Tony Award nominee Graciela Daniele will direct the world premiere reading of "Butterflies," a new musical by Kate Chadwick and Josh Freilich for Barrington Stage Company this summer. The reading joins two other additions to BSC's 2017 season - Stephen Karam's "Speech & Debate" and the BSC Youth Theater presentation of the musical ":Bye bye Birdie."

