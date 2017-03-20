Abraham Harris Releases 'A Cry of a Y...

Abraham Harris Releases 'A Cry of a Young Believer'

"A Cry of a Young Believer": an invaluable resource for the young or new believer as they take their firsts steps along their path to Christ. "A Cry of a Young Believer" is the creation of published author Abraham Harris, who serves as second assistant pastor at Seed of Faith Ministries in Salem, Oregon.

