Wanted Salem woman escapes backseat of police cruiser, takes the wheel, crashes: police

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: OregonLive.com

A wanted Salem woman escaped the backseat of a police cruiser, stole the car and prompted a short pursuit Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesman said. Rebecca J. Payne, 25, is facing several charges in the incident.

