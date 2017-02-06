they're Playing Our Song and Speech &...

they're Playing Our Song and Speech & Debate Set for Brown Paper Box Co.'s 2017-18 Season

Brown Paper Box Co. has announced their upcoming 2017-2018 season, comprised of They're Playing Our Song and Speech & Debate .

