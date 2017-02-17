Rural counties need a longterm soluti...

Rural counties need a longterm solution as federal program expires

The Secure Rural Schools program, which provided funding to timber dependent communities hit hard by declining harvests, is often described as a "lifeline" to rural Oregon counties with forest lands under federal ownership. Yet the program expired in October 2015, resulting in a 90 percent revenue reduction to counties struggling to balance budgets and still provide minimum service.

