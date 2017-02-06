Red, blue states split over Trump's 'sanctuary city' order
In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks to media representatives in Salem, Ore. President Donald Trump's promised crackdown on "sanctuary cities" has triggered divergent actions from blue and red states: Some are moving to follow his order and others are breaking with the U.S. government to protect immigrants in the country illegally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb 4
|karma
|31
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan 7
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Salem Windshield repair and Auto glass replacement
|Oct '16
|nick
|2
|ronold heath 606s.jackson
|Oct '16
|RONNIES FROEND
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC