Public employees blast proposed PERS ...

Public employees blast proposed PERS reforms

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Portland Tribune

In a demonstration of the fraught political territory lawmakers enter when they scrutinize the state's public pension system, firefighters, nurses, and teachers Monday testified against two Oregon Senate bills aimed at reducing the costs of that system. The bills, both sponsored by Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, are the latest round in the Legislature's seemingly perennial battle with the costs of PERS, the unfunded liability of which has been estimated to be at least $21.8 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb 11 Aires 1
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Feb 10 Steven M Robinson 109
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb 4 karma 31
Is Jack Black in town ? Jan 24 Anonymous 1
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,282 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC