Public employees blast proposed PERS reforms

In a demonstration of the fraught political territory lawmakers enter when they scrutinize the state's public pension system, firefighters, nurses, and teachers Monday testified against two Oregon Senate bills aimed at reducing the costs of that system. The bills, both sponsored by Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, are the latest round in the Legislature's seemingly perennial battle with the costs of PERS, the unfunded liability of which has been estimated to be at least $21.8 billion.

