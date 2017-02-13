Public employees blast proposed PERS reforms
In a demonstration of the fraught political territory lawmakers enter when they scrutinize the state's public pension system, firefighters, nurses, and teachers Monday testified against two Oregon Senate bills aimed at reducing the costs of that system. The bills, both sponsored by Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, are the latest round in the Legislature's seemingly perennial battle with the costs of PERS, the unfunded liability of which has been estimated to be at least $21.8 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb 11
|Aires
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Feb 10
|Steven M Robinson
|109
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb 4
|karma
|31
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC