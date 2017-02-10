Public business in a secret meeting p...

Public business in a secret meeting puts Legislature in a hard spot: Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: OregonLive.com

Senate Minority Leader Ted Ferrioli, R-John Day, speaks at a press conference at the Oregon State Capitol in a file photo from January. This is no way to achieve bipartisanship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... 10 hr Aires 1
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) 21 hr Steven M Robinson 109
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Fri Taylor 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb 4 karma 31
Is Jack Black in town ? Jan 24 Anonymous 1
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marion County was issued at February 11 at 2:03PM PST

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,770,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC