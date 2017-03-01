Oregon lawmakers' use of "emergency clauses" on new legislation once...

Oregon lawmakers' use of "emergency c...

Oregon lawmakers' use of "emergency clauses" on new legislation

Sunday Feb 26

Oregon conservatives have long railed against Democratic lawmakers' use of "emergency clauses" on legislation, which allow bills to go into effect immediately and prevent opponents from trying to refer them to voters. In recent years, the majority party in Salem, these critics claim, have used unnecessary "emergency clauses" to shield controversial legislation such as an expansion of background checks on people buying guns, a minimum wage increase, and the emissions-controlling "clean fuels" program from Oregon voters.

