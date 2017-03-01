Oregon lawmakers' use of "emergency clauses" on new legislation once...
Oregon conservatives have long railed against Democratic lawmakers' use of "emergency clauses" on legislation, which allow bills to go into effect immediately and prevent opponents from trying to refer them to voters. In recent years, the majority party in Salem, these critics claim, have used unnecessary "emergency clauses" to shield controversial legislation such as an expansion of background checks on people buying guns, a minimum wage increase, and the emissions-controlling "clean fuels" program from Oregon voters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Feb 18
|Steven M Robinson
|110
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb 11
|Aires
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb 4
|karma
|31
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC