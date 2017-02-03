Man, 21, killed, another injured in S...

Man, 21, killed, another injured in Salem shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: OregonLive.com

Jorge R. Miranda, 21, was killed in a Salem shooting Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Another man was injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) 14 hr karma 31
Is Jack Black in town ? Jan 24 Anonymous 1
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan 7 David 2
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
Salem Windshield repair and Auto glass replacement Oct '16 nick 2
ronold heath 606s.jackson Oct '16 RONNIES FROEND 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Marion County was issued at February 05 at 5:16AM PST

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,282 • Total comments across all topics: 278,572,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC