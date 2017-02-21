Lookingglass Elementary School looks ...

Lookingglass Elementary School looks at options following a December fire

The Winston Dillard School District Board of Education held a special work session Wednesday to discuss possible outcomes for the Lookingglass Elementary School fire that destroyed the school's gymnasium on Dec. 27. Managing Director David McKay from HMK Project Management Company in Salem presented the board with three possible options to recover from the fire: rebuilding at the same site, rebuilding at another site in the district or taking a cash settlement. "I received the test results and there were no particles at all that were airborne," McKay said.

