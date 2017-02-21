'It's not fair' is no excuse for putt...

'It's not fair' is no excuse for putting off PERS reforms: Editorial Agenda 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: OregonLive.com

Firefighters and other public employees packed a Monday hearing of the Senate Workforce Committee to register their opposition to attempts to cut benefits in the Public Employees Retirement System. One after another, teachers, firefighters and other public employees went to Salem last week to register a simple complaint with legislative proposals to reduce their pension benefits: All things being equal, they're right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Feb 18 Steven M Robinson 110
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb 11 Aires 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb 4 karma 31
Is Jack Black in town ? Jan 24 Anonymous 1
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,765 • Total comments across all topics: 279,098,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC