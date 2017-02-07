Inmates indicted on suspicion of assa...

Inmates indicted on suspicion of assaulting deputy in Salem

Thursday Feb 2

Authorities say two inmates have been indicted on attempted murder, strangulation and other charges in an incident in which a deputy sheriff was assaulted. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 46-year-old Bradley Monical and 40-year-old Brian Eller were indicted Tuesday.

