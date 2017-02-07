Gerald Robert Scobie, Redmond, OR/formerly Janesville, WI
Gerald Robert Scobie passed on February 5, 2013, at his home in Redmond, OR, with his wife, Jaci, by his side. He was born in Janesville, WI, on January 22, 1956.
