File Photo by Dana Haynes - Crowds gathered at PCC for a Ways & Means ...
Two weeks into the 2017 legislative session, Oregon's two-year budget is out of balance by $1.8 billion. Local residents will get an opportunity on Saturday, Feb. 11, to weigh in on those questions when the Oregon Legislature's budget-writing team brings its statewide road show to Portland Community College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Sat
|Aires
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Steven M Robinson
|109
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb 4
|karma
|31
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC