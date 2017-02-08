FBI ties suspect to five bank robberies

FBI ties suspect to five bank robberies

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: News-Register

Submitted photo##The FBI is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of this man, suspected of robbing five banks in the valley. The FBI issued a wanted poster late Monday for a man suspected of robbing five mid-valley banks in recent weeks, two of them located in McMinnville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb 4 karma 31
Is Jack Black in town ? Jan 24 Anonymous 1
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
Salem Windshield repair and Auto glass replacement Oct '16 nick 2
ronold heath 606s.jackson Oct '16 RONNIES FROEND 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marion County was issued at February 09 at 9:13AM PST

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC