FBI ties suspect to five bank robberies
Submitted photo##The FBI is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of this man, suspected of robbing five banks in the valley. The FBI issued a wanted poster late Monday for a man suspected of robbing five mid-valley banks in recent weeks, two of them located in McMinnville.
