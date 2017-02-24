Black student dropout rate spotlighte...

Black student dropout rate spotlighted at SKSB meeting

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Keizertimes.com

The dropout problem, especially involving African-American students, took up much of Salem-Keizer School Board meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14. While it was not an action item, the board heard several comments from the audience, largely calling for the Community School Outreach Coordinator to expand from its focus on English Language learners to become involved with the problems of black students. "We need to institutionalize support for African-American students," was one of the comments from Phil Decker of Salem, principal of Four Corners Elementary School.

