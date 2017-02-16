Beating a dead horse with PERS: Letter to the editor
Judges from the Oregon Supreme Court, Oregon Court of Appeals and Oregon Tax Court sit at the dais as Gov. Kate Brown, top center, delivers her inaugural address Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. The letter writers who continue to call for massive changes in the Public Employees Retirement System need to recognize reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb 11
|Aires
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Feb 10
|Steven M Robinson
|109
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb 4
|karma
|31
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC